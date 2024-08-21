Huawei's tri-folding phone to launch next month, confirms CEO

Huawei is set to become the world's first company to start selling a tri-folding phone next month. The device has been spotted in the hands of Huawei's CEO Richard Yu, once in an airplane in its unfolded state and later in its folded form. It is now finally confirmed that the device will indeed launch next month.

This confirmation comes straight from Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu. And if he's the one to confirm the launch news, then it doesn't get any more official than that. Huawei's CEO confirmed the launch of the world's first tri-folding phone while attending a Stelato S9 delivery ceremony.

Notably, the Stelato S9 is an EV car powered by Huawei's HarmonyOS software. During the event, when asked about the upcoming phone, Yu responded without any hesitation, "Next month." However, next month's launch is almost certain to be only for the Chinese market. The device may not launch in other parts of the world and could remain a China-exclusive device.

The phone will be a first-gen tri-folding phone, and by the looks of it, you can expect a very premium price tag. Based on previous leaks, the phone appears to be very thin in its folded position, easily comparable with many foldables currently in the market that have a single folding display.

While the name of the device is still a mystery, Huawei's upcoming phone was spotted with a huge camera bump on the back. It is rumored that the phone could feature a 10-inch display when unfolded.

Earlier, it was tipped that the phone could be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 9 series chipset, which was previously expected to debut with the Huawei Mate 70 series. With the launch of the world's first tri-folding phone, Huawei will have a huge advantage over other players such as Samsung. It will be interesting to see what software trickery Huawei has in store for its upcoming unique phone.