Samsung's Art TVs debut new artworks in first British design house partnership

Samsung has today unveiled a new partnership with British design house Liberty, bringing a curated selection of the brand’s 20 designs to the Samsung Art Store for digital art. With this collaboration, Samsung Art TV users worldwide can now display these newly digitised artworks, drawn from Liberty’s archive of prints and patterns, in their homes.

Samsung’s curatorial team worked hand in glove with Liberty’s in-house experts to identify patterns that would translate effectively into digital artworks. The partnership marks the first British design house to join the Samsung Art Store, which already offers more than 3,500 works from leading museums and institutions worldwide.

Talking about the latest collaboration, Rachael Roberts, Partnerships Manager at Samsung UK, stated:

"This partnership was driven by a shared desire to celebrate British design in new ways. With no other British design houses currently represented on Samsung Art Store, it felt like the perfect opportunity to bring Liberty’s unique voice to our global audience."

The launch collection is headlined by "Artemis," a botanical reinterpretation of a Liberty classic. Other highlights include the "Enchanted Wood" and the "Jungle Trip."

Pere Bruach, Design Manager at Liberty, explained that the partnership with Samsung had provided an opportunity to reimagine some of Liberty’s most iconic prints as living art, giving them a new dimension. According to Bruach, these works, once seen on silk and paper, have now been reinterpreted for the home.

Among the 20 featured works, standout titles from Liberty’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, such as "Marina's Tea Garden," "Fantasy Land," and "My Grown Up Star," have been adapted for the Samsung Art Store.

Bruach added that when selecting pieces for the Samsung Art Store, the team focused on those that best captured Liberty’s visual language. He noted that the collection spans a wide range, from nostalgic 1930s florals and hand-painted botanicals to eclectic geometric designs and enchanting landscapes. He cited Artemis as a natural fit for The Frame, as it embodies the blend of tradition and modernity that characterises both Liberty and Samsung.

For Samsung, the partnership reaffirms the Art Store’s mission to democratise access to global art.