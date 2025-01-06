Samsung brings smartphone-like AI features to its smart TVs with Vision AI

Samsung Electronics announced its Vision AI technology at CES 2025, currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). The new Vision AI features promise to transform lifestyle TVs and future display technologies by introducing smartphone-like AI features to smart TVs. Ahead of CES 2025, Samsung made a host of announcements, including multiple smart monitors, such as the Odyssey G6, the first OLED monitor to offer a 500Hz refresh rate. The company also introduced "Eclipsa Audio," a 3D sound technology, it built in collaboration with Google to take on Dolby Atmos.

Speaking of Vision AI, it aims to make smart TVs more intuitive and intelligent by simplifying tasks, improving entertainment, and having the "ability to make your Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences and autonomous in delivering intuitive features." The Vision AI will be integrated across Samsung's full lineup— including Neo QLED, OLED QLED, and The Frame models.

Some of the key features of Samsung's Vision AI include:

Click to Search : It is similar to the "Circle to Search" feature, where you can get instant information about what’s on screen.

: It is similar to the "Circle to Search" feature, where you can get instant information about what’s on screen. Live Translate : It makes use of on-device AI translation model, and offers real-time subtitle translations.

: It makes use of on-device AI translation model, and offers real-time subtitle translations. Generative Wallpaper : This feature allows user to generate wallpapers using artificial intelligence (AI) and transform their smart TV into dynamic, personalized art canvas.

: This feature allows user to generate wallpapers using artificial intelligence (AI) and transform their smart TV into dynamic, personalized art canvas. Home Insights : This provides real-time updates about household safety alerts and daily updates.

: This provides real-time updates about household safety alerts and daily updates. Pet and Family Care: Provides real time updates and recorded event through TV, detects unusual behavior by monitoring children or elders and also adjusting room lighting when children fall asleep.

Vision AI also enhances the audio and visual experience by analyzing content in real time and tuning the audio and picture for the best possible outcomes. Samsung also said that it will be collaborating with Microsoft and Google to bring AI capabilities, such as Microsoft Copilot AI, to new smart TVs and monitors.

Additionally, Samsung also unveiled its most advanced TV to date, the "Neo QLED 8K QN990F." It is powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor and offers on-device AI features such as 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro, Color Booster Pro, and AI mode.

The company also launched "The Frame Pro" model which features over 3,000 artworks and "The Premiere 5" the industry's first triple-laser ultra-short-throw (UST) projector.