Save up to $250 on all Ryzen 5000 processors from AMD

If you want to build yourself a new AMD-based PC, AMD has an offer you should not miss. Almost every processor from the Ryzen 5000 Series is available with a big sale on Amazon and Newegg, allowing buyers to save up to $250 on flagship CPUs or more affordable budget-friendly options.

You can also pair your new Ryzen 5000 CPU with one of many modern graphics cards on sale with significant discounts.

The first is the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core, 32-thread monster from AMD available on the mainstream AM4 platform. Note that this CPU has hefty requirements for cooling and motherboard, and it comes with no stock fan.

A box of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU

The Ryzen 9 5900X is a more affordable yet still powerful CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads. Like its more expensive sibling, it does not include stock cooling.

Stepping down from the Ryzen 9 Series, here is a solid deal on the Ryzen 7 5800X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor, which many consider an optimal choice for gaming and productive work. Note that you also need to buy a dedicated cooling because the Ryzen 7 5800X has no fan in the box.

A box of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU

Finally, here is a budget-friendly Ryzen 5 5600X. Despite its affordable price tag, it packs a punch with 6 cores and 12 threads you can overclock. This processor also comes with the Wraith Stealth Cooler, so there is no need to buy additional fans.

A box of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU

The Ryzen 5 5600 is similar to the 5600X. The only difference is the lack of Precision Boost Override and slightly lower clocks and TDP.

AMD also offers heavy discounts on the Ryzen 5000 processors with integrated graphics. These processors let you build a computer without a discrete GPU, which is a solid option for those who do not need or cannot afford a powerful graphics card.

A box of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU

