Save up to $250 on all Ryzen 5000 processors from AMD

If you want to build yourself a new AMD-based PC, AMD has an offer you should not miss. Almost every processor from the Ryzen 5000 Series is available with a big sale on Amazon and Newegg, allowing buyers to save up to $250 on flagship CPUs or more affordable budget-friendly options.

You can also pair your new Ryzen 5000 CPU with one of many modern graphics cards on sale with significant discounts.

The first is the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X, a 16-core, 32-thread monster from AMD available on the mainstream AM4 platform. Note that this CPU has hefty requirements for cooling and motherboard, and it comes with no stock fan.

The Ryzen 9 5900X is a more affordable yet still powerful CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads. Like its more expensive sibling, it does not include stock cooling.

Stepping down from the Ryzen 9 Series, here is a solid deal on the Ryzen 7 5800X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor, which many consider an optimal choice for gaming and productive work. Note that you also need to buy a dedicated cooling because the Ryzen 7 5800X has no fan in the box.

Finally, here is a budget-friendly Ryzen 5 5600X. Despite its affordable price tag, it packs a punch with 6 cores and 12 threads you can overclock. This processor also comes with the Wraith Stealth Cooler, so there is no need to buy additional fans.

The Ryzen 5 5600 is similar to the 5600X. The only difference is the lack of Precision Boost Override and slightly lower clocks and TDP.

Ryzen 5 5600 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop CPU (Wraith Stealth Cooler Included): $179, $20 off (Amazon US)

AMD also offers heavy discounts on the Ryzen 5000 processors with integrated graphics. These processors let you build a computer without a discrete GPU, which is a solid option for those who do not need or cannot afford a powerful graphics card.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.