Microsoft DirectStorage debut gets delayed again as Forspoken gets pushed further back

Luminous Productions' upcoming title Forspoken, formerly called Project Athia, is special in the sense that it is the first game to officially feature Microsoft's DirectStorage API support. A performance demo of the technology in the game showed near 70% faster performance compared to Win32. This in general means faster load and access times, among other benefits. Both AMD and Nvidia have also launched their own implementations of the technology in the form of SmartAccess Storage and RTX IO.

However, sadly for enthusiasts and users who are looking forward to DirectStorage, there is some bad news, again. That's because Forspoken has been delayed once more and this time, its launch has been pushed back to January 24, 2023.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Forspoken development team on Twitter:

This second delay means the debut of DirectStorage is also likely pushed back since it is quite improbable that some other game with the storage technology comes out first.

Forspoken was initially set to launch earlier this year on May 25. However, that too was pushed back to an October 11 launch (via Forspoken on Twitter) just in time for Windows 11 22H2 GA.