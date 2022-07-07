Surface Duo and Duo 2 get July update with camera and ink responsiveness improvements

Microsoft has released the July 2022 firmware update for the first and second-gen Surface Duo smartphones. This month's release brings notable improvements for cameras and inking, plus general bugfixes and security updates.

What is new in July 2022 firmware update for Surface Duo 2?

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—July 2022.

Improves device stability.

Improves system performance.

Improves camera experience with enhancements to face detection technology and night mode photography.

Improves ink responsiveness in Office Apps (OneNote, Excel, PowerPoint, Word) when writing with a Surface Pen.

Update 2022.517.98 is now available for all Surface Duo 2 configurations, requiring about 125 MB of free space. Microsoft says there are no known issues in the July 2022 update, but users need to keep in mind that they cannot uninstall or revert a firmware update.

What is new in July 2022 firmware update for Surface Duo?

The original Surface Duo received a less inspiring update, containing only Android security patches and unspecified device stability improvements.

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—July 2022.

Improves device stability.

Note that version 2022.517.57 is available only for unlocked Surface Duo in North America and Europe. The AT&T version of the first-gen Surface Duo will receive the July 2022 firmware update later this month.

