Save $200+ on Nvidia RTX 3080 12 GB, nearly $300 on RTX 3090 Ti, and more

The Newegg Bonanza sales 2022 are still live which means if you haven't grabbed a graphics card or some other gear or gadget yet, there is still a chance to do so. Multiple GPUs from both the Red Team and the Green Team are still up for grabs and in this article, we have made a compilation of the best ones. Without further ado we get into them:

- First up we have the MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 8 GB graphics card which is down to just $254.99 for a limited time offer. At this price, the card is a sure recommendation as it more than 20% discounted from its original MSRP of $329. The RX 6600 is close to the performance of the Nvidia RTX 3060 in most games that don't use ray-tracing (which is still a vast majority), easily outperforming the Nvidia RTX 3050. The Radeon RX 6600 is currently the best value 1080p GPU out there.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC 16 GB: $819.99+ $60 off w/ promo code VGAEXCBN45, limited offer

- Up next, we have the Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB GPU from Gigabyte in the form of the Gigabyte Gaming OC model. The Radeon RX 6800 XT goes toe to toe with Nvidia's RTX 3080 10 GB model and thanks to the 6800 XT's 16 GB VRAM buffer, it can really excel in very high resolution texture pack scenarios, where the 3080 10 GB will find itself out of memory.

MSI Ventus RTX 3080 Ti

- Moving on over to the Green side, we have one of the best Nvidia GPU deals today as the MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12 GB is currently over $200 off at just $769.99. The RTX 3080 12 GB not only does have more VRAM compared to the 10 GB model, it also comes with more CUDA cores too, making to slightly faster than the 10 GB model as well AMD's RX 6800 XT.

Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti

GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB: $1,899.99 + $290 off w/ promo code VGAEXCGBJZ223, limited offer

- The RTX 3090 Ti is the fastest, no compromise graphics card in the world and currently, the Gigabyte Gaming model is $100 below its $1,999 MSRP. Additionally, there is also a promo offer going on which you can save nearly $300 more, making it a really attractive offer.

