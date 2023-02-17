Sick of long tweets? This AI-powered Chrome extension can create brief summaries for you

Not so long ago, Elon Musk announced a new perk for those willing to waste spend $8/mo on the Twitter Blue subscription: the ability to publish massive tweets with the character limit raised from 240 to 4000. Not everyone is happy to read long, Facebook-like posts on a platform whose main quirk is short posts, but luckily for all annoyed, the power of AI is here to save the day.

Summarize Tweet: I Ain't Reading All That is a Chromium extension that uses GPT-3 to analyze long tweets and present you with a concise summary within the classic 240-character limit. Quick, light on resources, and easy to use. Install it from the Chrome Web Store and hit the "I ain't reading all that" button inside a tweet from a person foolishly thinking people on Twitter want to read 4000-character-long messages. Of course, this only worsens the problem of terrifyingly low attention span, but let's be honest, very few want to read long posts on Twitter.

introducing I Ain't Reading All That - a browser extension that uses GPT-3 to summarize long-form tweets, so they are quick and easy to read: https://t.co/falrwNxpKk 🐦 pic.twitter.com/AzJnmMiB1X — mehedi (@mehedih_) February 17, 2023

The Summarize Tweet extension works on every Chromium-based browser that supports installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Therefore, you can use it in Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi, and other browsers.