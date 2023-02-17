Sick of long tweets? This AI-powered Chrome extension can create brief summaries for you

Not so long ago, Elon Musk announced a new perk for those willing to waste spend $8/mo on the Twitter Blue subscription: the ability to publish massive tweets with the character limit raised from 240 to 4000. Not everyone is happy to read long, Facebook-like posts on a platform whose main quirk is short posts, but luckily for all annoyed, the power of AI is here to save the day.

Summarize Tweet: I Ain't Reading All That is a Chromium extension that uses GPT-3 to analyze long tweets and present you with a concise summary within the classic 240-character limit. Quick, light on resources, and easy to use. Install it from the Chrome Web Store and hit the "I ain't reading all that" button inside a tweet from a person foolishly thinking people on Twitter want to read 4000-character-long messages. Of course, this only worsens the problem of terrifyingly low attention span, but let's be honest, very few want to read long posts on Twitter.

The Summarize Tweet extension works on every Chromium-based browser that supports installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Therefore, you can use it in Chrome, Edge, Vivaldi, and other browsers.

