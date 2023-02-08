Twitter adds support for up to 4,000 characters in one tweet for US Blue subscribers

Many people have been wondering why they should sign up for Twitter Blue. The $8 a month service puts that Blue tag on your Twitter profile and it has a number of other features like editing tweets after they are posted, or even deleting tweets without them being seen by others. Now, US Twitter Blue subscribers have gotten a very major upgrade indeed.

Instead of the normal 256 character limit for each tweet, Twitter Blue subscribers can now write up to 4,000 characters in one message. This was announced by Twitter today in a rather unique way:

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

The longer tweets, as you can see, can be read by any Twitter user, but only Twitter Blue subscribers can create them. The 4,000 character limit also applies for replying to messages or for Quote tweets for those same subscribers.

Having longer tweets could cause more people to sign up for Twitter Blue, but whether or not it will generate enough revenue to keep the social network going is still up for discussion.