Here is what Windows 11 would look like in 2001

Have you ever wondered what would modern Windows 11 look like had Microsoft released it more than twenty years ago? We have already seen a mod turning Windows 10 into an indistinguishable Windows XP replica, and now here is a similar take on Windows 11 with its controversial Start menu, centered taskbar, dark mode, and more.

The concept published by @tehmondspartan on Twitter brings the beloved Windows XP-era UI elements to Windows 11. The Windows Media Player 6, old-school icons, MSN Explorer, MSN Messenger, the traditional Control Panel, two different buttons for logging off and turning off the computer, the classic profile switcher with a green arrow button, and not the most popular silver variant of Windows XP's Luna theme (which is not that bad compared with the olive green). There is also a dark variant and Windows XPified version of Microsoft Edge.

Unlike the previously mentioned Windows 10 XP mod, "Windows Sun Valley (2001/02") is just a concept to relive good-old memories and mix them with the new thing. However, you can try to achieve similar visuals with the WindowBlinds 11 app, which recently arrived on Steam.

Would you use Windows 11 with visuals straight from 2001? Let us know in the comments below.