Skydance delays Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, pushing the superhero team-up game to next year

While Marvel Rivals has been taking over the multiplayer side of gaming, a single-player venture has been quietly in development for several years now. Announced back in 2021 and later fully revealed as Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the title brings together Captain America, Black Panther, and soldiers for a team-up during the Second World War. While the game had a 2025 launch window originally, it has been hit with a delay.



"We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026," said developer Skydance Games in a social media post today. "Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision. We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!"

So far, only a cinematic story trailer has come out of the studio regarding the narrative action adventure experience. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has Amy Hennig attached to it as a writer and producer too, the mind behind series like Legacy of Kain for Eidos Interactive and Uncharted for Sony.

The story is set to follow Captain America (Steve Rogers), a WWII-era Black Panther (Azzuri), a Howling Commandos member (Gabriel Jones), as well as a Wakandan spy (Nanali) for a single-player action game that has the team taking on a Hydra plot taking place in Paris. All four characters will be playable in the game, but it's unclear in what form and how the mission structure will be implemented. Gameplay footage is yet to emerge out of the developer.

Important update regarding MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra. pic.twitter.com/cIACq7dqtz — Skydance Games (@SkydanceGames) May 13, 2025

Other than the new early 2026 release window, a firm launch date or official launch platforms have not been attached to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra just yet.