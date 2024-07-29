Embracer Group's Plaion will publish Skydance New Media's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra in 2025

An upcoming and highly anticipated single-player game set in the Marvel universe now has a publisher. Plaion, a division of the Embracer Group, has revealed it will publish Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

In a press release, Plaion stated the game, from developer Skydance New Media, will be released sometime in 2025. Skydance New Media is a division of Skydance Media, the entertainment company best known for helping to fund a number of big-budget movies like the last four Mission: Impossible films, Top Gun: Maverick and more. Earlier this month, it also announced plans to merge with Paramount.

Skydance New Media is the company's first internal game development studio. In 2022, it revealed some details of its first game. The Marvel-based game, developed by Uncharted 1-3 creative director Amy Hennig, was set in World War II and featured Captain America and Black Panther as its main characters. Earlier this year, the game got its current title, along with a story trailer.

Here's a quick summary of the game's storyline:

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will also use Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.4. So far, the developer has not mentioned which platforms will make the game available.

The publishing deal represents one of the first major deals announced by a division of Embracer Group after it sold off a number of its divisions to other companies, such as 2K Games and Saber Interactive, earlier this year. Embracer also announced plans to break itself up into three stand-alone entertainment and gaming companies. Those plans are expected to be completed sometime in 2025.