Snapchat and Amazon Fashion partner to bring AR to online shopping

Snapchat is partnering with Amazon Fashion to bring Virtual Try-Ons (VTO) for users, which let users and brands experience Augmented Reality (AR). With the lenses, users can try out popular fashion products on Amazon Fashion through Snapchat.

The lens currently lets users try only Eyewear products; they can explore and shop for different products and purchase them from the Amazon Fashion store. Brands like Persol, Maui Jim, Costa Del Mar, Oakley, are among the first to portray their AR assets through Snap lens. Although just focusing on eyewear at the moment, Snapchat stated it plans to expand to other products as well.

The Amazon-Snap partnership developed 3D asset standards that provide seamless integration of the two platforms: Amazon’s digital asset library and Snap's AR Try-On Technology. According to the blog post, Snapchat stated that the partnership helps expand Amazon’s 3D Asset technology to brands allowing them to display more information about their products to potential customers through Snap Lenses.

Ben Schwerin, SVP of Partnerships at Snap Inc., stated:

“With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters. AR eyewear is just the first step in our partnership, and we can't wait to continue our innovation together.”

The feature is accessible through Amazon Fashion’s Snapchat profile, Snapchat Camera Lens Carousel, and Lens Explorer on Snap’s For you and Dress Up tabs. Amazon Fashion’s Snapchat profile also has a "store" tab that lets users browse other products by redirecting them to Amazon.