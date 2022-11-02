Valve: Windows 11 share on Steam goes down to 23%

It is the beginning of a new month, which means we have the latest stats about operating systems and browsers. Statcounter recently published their findings, revealing Windows 11's modest growth and stalled Microsoft Edge on the desktop browser market. Now we have fresh data from Valve, which also shows that Windows 11 has difficulty getting more users, even among gamers.

Note: Participation in the Steam Hardware & Software Survey is optional, and Valve picks participants randomly. Therefore, the provided data is not 100% accurate.

October 2022 has marked the second time Windows 11 loses ground on Steam. According to Valve, Microsoft's latest operating system went down from almost 25% to 23.37% (-1.47%). Windows 10, on the other hand, gained 0.42 pints, climbing to 68.91%.

Windows 7, which is about to face the end of extended support early next year, refuses to leave the gaming market. It holds 3.59%, and the value went up 1.19 points compared to the previous month.

Overall, 96.5% (+0.09) of all Steam users prefer Windows to other operating systems. macOS has 2.23% (-0.13), and Linux is at 1.28% (+0.05). You can see the dynamic on the chart below:

Windows 10 64-bit - 68.91% (+0.42) Windows 11 - 23.37% (-1.47) Windows 7 64-bit - 3.59% (+1.19) macOS - 2.23% (-0.13) Linux - 1.28% (+0.05)

Now here are the most popular hardware configurations:

Steam Hardware Survey - October 2022 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 70.99% (+2.26) 28.99% (-2.25) 0.02% Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 36.18% (+2.64) 28.97% (-2.02) 19.19% (+0.22) Memory 16GB 8GB 32GB 54.17% (+0.98) 19.48% (-1.91) 14.77% (+1.73) Graphics Cards Nvidia AMD Intel 78.84% (+2.07) 13.13% (-1.28) 7.85% (-0.76) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA RTX 2060 NVIDIA GTX 1650 7.39% (+0.66) 5.9% (+0.88) 5.43% (-0.68) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 4GB 25.75% (+0.69) 23.01% (+1.21) 13.4% (-2.57) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 65.08% (-1.3) 13.42% (+2.17) 5.26% (-0.08)

You can learn more about Valve's latest hardware and software findings in the report published on the official website.