Snipping Tool is getting a handy new feature for screen recording

Microsoft finished this week with a couple of Windows 11 preview builds for Windows Insiders, plus a fresh update to the Snipping Tool app. The operating system's default screenshot-taking utility is getting a handy feature for those frequently recording their screens.

Snipping Tool version 11.2501.7.0, which is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders, introduces a video trimming tool. With the latest update, you can record something on your screen and then cut off unnecessary parts without leaving Snipping Tool or launching Clipchamp or any other video editor. Here is what Microsoft says in the announcement:

We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels that introduces trim! With trim, you can adjust the start and end times of your screen recordings to cut out any unnecessary video snippets from your video. To get started, record a new screen recording with Snipping Tool. Open the recording in the app and select the new Trim button at the top of the window to enter the trim feature. Use the grabbers to move and select new timepoints for the start and end times of your screen recording. Press the Apply or Cancel button to save or discard your changes. You can also re-enter trim to undo or adjust any trimmed portions.

In addition to screen recording trimming, Microsoft is working on new OCR capabilities with a dedicated shortcut. The feature was spotted by the end of 2024, and we are still waiting for Microsoft to announce it.

Other Windows Insider updates announced today include several new features and improvements for Copilot+ PCs, new Start menu layouts, and a brand-new method to share files from your PC to another device. You can learn more about those changes here and here.