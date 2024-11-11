Snipping Tool's OCR text actions to get a keyboard shortcut

Windows 11 picks up several new improvements, bug fixes, and features through the Windows Insider builds all over the year. A recent Windows Insider build brought more ways to share files. However, a new tip suggests that an upcoming Windows Insider build will include a handy feature for the Snipping Tool.

The Snipping Tool received a major update in the past few months such as the ability to screen record, optical image recognition (OCR), the ability to copy data tables, etc. Insider @phantomofearth on social media platform X has highlighted a hidden feature in one of the insider builds that adds keyboard shortcuts for the Snipping Tool's OCR feature. As per the tip, the feature can activated by using the shortcut "Win+Shift+T."

Snipping Tool's OCR text actions are getting a keyboard shortcut: Win + Shift + T. A new toolbar which works on the desktop, similar to the existing capture bar, is coming as well. pic.twitter.com/aEETqAvxEC — phantomofearth 🍂 (@phantomofearth) November 9, 2024

This keyboard shortcut will negate the need to go through additional steps to use the OCR feature in the Snipping Tool. Currently, you need to press the "Win+Shift+S" to launch the Snipping Tool, or head over to the Start Menu and look for the application. Then, to use the OCR feature, you have to select the image and choose "Text Actions" from the menu.

For now, there is no clarity if Microsoft will ship this feature. However, you can always sign up for the Windows Insider Program to test out new features and hope you stumble upon this new option with one of the builds.