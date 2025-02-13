Sony unveils Saros, new third-person roguelike from Returnal developer Housemarque

Sony had a surprise first-party game reveal during its new State of Play presentation today. Housemarque is coming back with a fresh game following its Returnal success, and it's keeping the return by death gameplay mechanic for this experience too. Watch the cinematic announcement trailer for Saros above.

"After Returnal we knew we had created something special and award-winning, but we also knew we wanted Returnal to stand on its own," says Housemarque Creative Director Gregory Louden. "With this in mind, we decided to create a new IP which evolves our deep third-person action and mysterious storytelling."

Players will take the role of Arjun Devraj (played by Rahul Kohli) in this roguelike, and the setting is an off-world colony on a planet named Carcosa. The weird sun seen in the trailer is a big part of the death mechanic it seems as well. However, there will be some mechanical and gameplay differences between Saros and Returnal, according to the developer.

"A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable," adds Louden. "After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to “come back stronger” to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa."

Housemarque plans to reveal gameplay from Saros, details about its development, and the "ensemble NPC cast" later this year. The single-player, third-person action game is slated to hit PlayStation 5 sometime in 2026.