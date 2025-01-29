Space Marine 2 is getting an FOV slider, PVP cross-play toggle, new enemy type, and more

The first community update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is here, and Saber Interactive has detailed a bunch of new features it's soon bringing to the hit action game. In the coming weeks, the studio will add the widely requested FOV adjustment slider to the game, another PVP map, new skins, a cross-play toggle, and much more for players.

Update 6.0 is slated to hit all platforms soon, and that's when the FOV slider will be implemented. It will be especially useful for ultra-wide monitor users, letting them expand their sight lines much further than before. "While implementing it has been technically challenging, we’ve finally managed to produce a slider worthy of our standards," says the studio.

The 6.0 update will also carry the Tomb PVP map, one that's described as having many narrow passages for a more close quarter arena than other maps.

The studio is also working on adding the Biovore, a brand-new enemy type for PVE missions that feature Tyranids. This Extremis enemy shoots Spore Mines, making it a threat in both long-range and up-close encounters. A new Datavault area is also being added to the mission select hub, which will let players complete special in-game missions, like "Make a Carnifex stun itself in Operations mode," to unlock various cosmetic rewards.

Other upcoming content revealed in the community update today includes a Perks rework to make them "more satisfying and engaging," more finisher animations, a trade-up function for Master-Crafted and Artificer Armoury Data to Relic, an even higher difficulty level above Lethal, and a cross-play toggle to prevent PC players from matching with console players.

Saber has not given exact release dates for any of these features and changes hitting the game, but the studio did say that it currently plans to ship at least one content update every two months in 2025. Going by that schedule, considering the last Space Marien 2 update landed in early December, we may see 6.0 arrive in early February.