Spotify brings new in-game audio experience to EA Sports FC 25

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has teamed up with EA Sports to pilot a new audio experience for gamers playing EA SPORTS FC 25 in Australia and Saudi Arabia. The company announced that gamers in these regions playing the football (soccer) video game on their PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S can access an extensive library.

Of course, the initial test is currently available to Spotify Premium users in these regions, who can tune in to music, podcasts, and audiobooks inside the game while smashing goals in their virtual boots. It builds on the previous partnership between the two companies last year, when they created the official soundtrack for EA Sports FC 25.

"Whether you want to enjoy artists you love while building your Ultimate Team lineup or blast your personal victory anthem as you take the win, you can now create the ultimate soundtrack for any moment in FC," Spotify said in its announcement.

To get started with the integration, you can open Spotify from the main menu in the game and click on 'Log in.' Scan the QR code with your phone's camera and pair your Spotify Premium account. You can go to the library to access your saved tracks or play the curated FC playlist directly from the soundtrack menu.

While not mentioned in Spotify's announcement, an EA support page reads that the said integration is also available for PC gamers, provided they download the app from Spotify's official website. The Microsoft Store version of the app isn't supported.

Once paired, there are multiple ways to open Spotify, including the set-up menu for a new match or via the pause menu during a game. Spotify's in-game widget offers three primary tabs: Home, Your Library, and Soundtrack. The third tab is the place where Spotify and EA Sports can suggest new playlists and albums to listen to.

Among various features, you can change your default audio from commentary to Spotify and display a Spotify overlay during gameplay. Also, you can use the pause menu to skip or select tracks at any point.

However, the streaming giant notes that "certain music is not currently available in this experience—users can go to the Spotify app to access our full library." There is no word on when the Spotify-EA Sports audio integration will be available for gamers in other parts of the world.