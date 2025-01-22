Despite having 1.5 million players, Dragon Age: The Veilguard missed EA targets by 50%

Electronic Arts is slated to reveal its complete financials for the fiscal year 2025 third quarter in a couple of weeks, but a preliminary results posting today has given out some performance details on its games. Namely, Dragon Age: The Veilguard and EA SPORTS FC 25.

"During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

While no firm data or sales data were revealed for the duo today, Wilson did mention that the soccer franchise had "experienced a slowdown" following good momentum early in the year.

As for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the BioWare game has so far seen around 1.5 million players enter the role-playing adventure since its launch on October 31, 2024, across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Despite breaking EA records for Steam player numbers though, the company had expected the game to reach almost double that amount, per Wilson.

It's unclear if that 1.5 million number is all from direct sales or also includes players who jumped in via the EA Play trials or the EA Play Pro subscription.

The fantasy RPG arrived following a 10-year break in the series, offering a new art style, a returning face as a villain, and a storyline involving a wide cast of new and returning characters. The title received a mixed reception by players. It was revealed last week that Veilguard's game director, Corinne Busche, has left BioWare.

Going back to the preliminary results, while EA had first expected a mid-single-digit percentage growth from its live service projects, now it has turned the projection to a "mid-single-digit decline". The reduced projected outlook sees the company expecting net bookings in the range of $7 billion to $7.15 billion this fiscal year.

"We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26 as we execute against our pipeline," said Wilson.

EA will be revealing the complete financial results for the third fiscal quarter, with more details on the company's portfolio performance, on February 4, 2025.