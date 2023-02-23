Spotify is next to jump on the NFT bandwagon, adding NFT-enabled playlists

Exclusive access to experiences has been a part of NFT communities for some time, and now Spotify is getting in on this potential market with new playlists that require NFT's to access.

Kingship, who are a metaverse band signed to Universal Music Group (UMG) has tweeted today that a special curated playlist will be available on Spotify exclusively for Kingship Key Card NFT holders.

We, KINGSHIP strive to ALWAYS be at the forefront of technology and music.



Now, we're taking this commitment a step further by launching a brand new token-enabled playlist with @Spotify!



This is a special curated playlist exclusively for KINGSHIP Key Card (NFT) holders. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5ftjk8OgC6 — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) February 22, 2023

Effectively, the way that this works is that you need to link a compatible crypto wallet to Spotify to verify the presence of the required token, and if identified, it will grant access to the playlist as shown in the image shared by Kingship below.

At the moment this new feature is only available in the US, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand for Android users. This is because Apple has changed rules for its App Store and apps installed on iOS heavily restricting NFTs on its platforms.

A spokesperson for Spotify did say that there is "no further news to share on future plans" at this time, however, they did add that "Some of those [tests] end up paving a path for our broader user experience."

Via: TechCrunch