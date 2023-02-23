Hogwarts Legacy sells over 12 million copies in just two weeks

Hogwarts Legacy, the Avalanche Software-developed and Warner Bros. Games-published title, set in the wizarding universe of Harry Potter, has already sold over 12 million copies. It reached this impressive number only two weeks after the game's launch on February 10 across PC and current-gen platforms.

As Variety reports, the title has made the publisher $850 million in revenue through global sales, making it the company's biggest game launch ever. Hogwarts Legacy set further records in streaming engagement, with it gaining the record for the most watched single-player game on Twitch with a whopping 1.28 million peak of concurrent viewers.

Steam also saw Hogwarts Legacy climb to impressive heights in both concurrent players (peaking at 879,308 players) as well as top seller charts, with it even managing to take the four top spots in the latter space.

Warner Bros. had shared a few bonus stats with Variety too, revealing that players have spent 267 million hours in-game from February 10 through 21, with 1.28 billion Dark Wizards being taken down in that period. As for Room of Requirement usage, 393 million plants have been grown and 242 million potions have been brewed by players.

“There has been an increase of global franchise fan engagement overall with Wizarding World Digital garnering 300% higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average for the first 10 days of February,” the publisher had added.

This impressive 12 million number will only balloon further as the next wave of platforms enters the ring. The delayed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version is set to launch on April 4, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for July 25.