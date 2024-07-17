Spotify's AI DJ gets a new language and AI voice

Spotify is rolling out Spanish language support and a new voice for its AI DJ feature. The music streaming giant's newest digital artist is DJ Livi, who'll cater to the Spanish-speaking users on the platform.

The new AI model is based on the voice of Spotify's Senior Music Editor Olivia “Livi” Quiroz Roa. Based out of Mexico City, Olivia curates popular playlists on the platform. Her voice was picked after an extensive international casting call, which the "testers really felt it was relatable and like they were hearing music recommendations from a friend."

This is similar to how Spotify's Head of Cultural Partnerships Xavier Jernigan voiced the first model of AI DJ in English. Spotify's AI DJ was introduced in February last year. Powered by OpenAI's technology, the feature offers personalized music recommendations and a continuous music stream based on the user's listening history.

The company said in a blog post that Spanish AI DJ was a highly anticipated feature and there was a 215% increase in social conversations around it over the last few months.

The impact of the Spanish language within music culture is undeniable—from the popularity of Latin artists on our platform to the power of music in breaking down language barriers. We have millions of Spanish-speaking listeners on Spotify, many of whom have been taking to social media to ask about DJ.

DJ Livi and Spanish language support is available to Spotify Premium subscribers in beta in 50 existing markets where AI DJ is currently supported. It's also expanding to Premium users in Spain and across select markets in Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

You can access the feature using the search tab in Spotify. Search for "DJ" and press play to use the DJ. You can switch between languages by tapping on the three-dot menu within the DJ card and choosing between English or Spanish.