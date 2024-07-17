Star Wars Outlaws 10-minute gameplay shows off missions and galaxy exploration

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have released over 10 minutes of new gameplay footage from the upcoming open-world action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws. The footage gives players the longest look yet at what they can expect from exploring the Star Wars galaxy and taking on missions.

In the video, players step into the role of scoundrel Kay Vess as she journeys across the desert planet of Tatooine. Her mission involves interacting with Jawas and venturing near the lair of the dangerous Sarlacc. Players see varied environments, such as Jawa settlements and scenic desert landscapes.

From the combat flowing through to that cinematic feel, IGN's video showcases Kay fighting stormtroopers, as well as sandpeople, on the sands. There are space battles too, as players dogfight in X-Wings and TIE Fighters. You'll move between environments and planets seamlessly, with icons on your HUD highlighting objectives and destinations for players to head to.

Outlaws takes place in the timeline between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, putting players into the role of Kay Vess as they join criminal syndicates, steal valuables, and outmaneuver foes in a galaxy filled with new planets and iconic Star Wars locations, all entirely open. Players take on the missions with the help of their companion, Nix.

This gameplay is an in-depth look for fans at exactly how, in detail, Massive aims to channel that cinematic Star Wars thrill into an open-ended adventure. Ray tracing has also been confirmed, along with NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5.

"One of your motivations for exploration is to find elusive experts scattered across the galaxy who will help Kay pick up new skills to survive in the underworld," Game Director Mathias Karlson said at Ubisoft Forward 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws is hitting the shelves on August 30 for PC via Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Pre-ordering the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game or subscribing to the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription means the title comes three days earlier, on August 27.