Spotify's new DJ feature uses OpenAI tech to create personal playlists

Spotify is joining in the current AI craze with a new feature that features technology from OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot, and the chatbot tech for Microsoft's new Bing. The DJ feature in Spotify will create playlists for users of the music streaming service.

Here's a brief description of how DJ, which is currently in beta, works in Spotify:

It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years. It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.

In addition to creating playlists, the feature will even generate an AI-voiced DJ, offering commentary on the songs before and after they are played. The AI voice is based on one of Spotify's executives, its Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan.

Spotify users on Android and iOS can access the feature now by going to the Spotify Music Feed and tapping on Play on its DJ card. If the playlist it generates doesn't work for you, you can tap on the DJ button at the bottom right corner of the app. The playlist will then change to a different artist, genre or mood.