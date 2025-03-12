Meta faces new AI copyright infringement lawsuit in France

Artificial intelligence is on the rise as we speak, and so are the legal battles associated with it. In the latest, social media giant Meta faces a new lawsuit in France over allegedly training its AI models using copyright-protected material on a massive scale without authorization.

Reuters reports that the lawsuit was filed this week in a Paris court by leading French publishing and authors' associations, including the National Publishing Union (SNE), Society of Men of Letters (SGDL), and National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC).

These organizations defending authors have accused the US-based tech giant of alleged copyright infringement and economic "parasitism." While it's the first such legal attempt made in France, Meta has faced similar AI copyright lawsuits in other parts of the world, including the US.

A lawsuit filed in the US accused Meta of using pirated ebooks to train its Llama AI models, which Mark Zuckerberg allegedly approved. Leaked emails allegedly revealed the company torrented terabytes of ebooks for AI training.

SNAC's general delegate, Maia Bensimon, accused the company of "monumental looting," per the report. "It's a bit of a David versus Goliath battle," said SNE Director General Renaud Lefebvre about the lawsuit, adding that "it's a procedure that serves as an example."

The French lawsuit came just months after Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would spend $65 billion on AI investments. Meta is also working on laying a massive 50,000 Km subsea internet cable that will wrap around the earth and is expected to cost over $10 billion. According to reports, the company is developing its first in-house AI chip to reduce reliance on Nvidia.

Governments across the globe are also trying to match the pace of AI's progress. It was reported that the UK government was working on rules to increase the transparency of AI training data. Its consultation seeking views on objectives, such as enhancing right holders’ control over their work and boosting trust by offering right holders greater clarity on how their material is used, ended earlier this year.