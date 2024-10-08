Stardock announces Multiplicity 4 with multiscreen streaming, Seamless display, and more

Stardock announced Multiplicity 4 today, a powerful application that allows you to control multiple PCs with a single mouse and keyboard. Known as a software KVM, Multiplicity 4 is adding innovative new features to let you use any Windows laptop as a native secondary display, simultaneously stream multiple monitors at the same time, support for IPv6, all while improving our security posture by modernizing the encryption stack.

Powered by our proprietary ControlStream™ v4 technology, Multiplicity 4 is can now stream multi monitor configurations to the primary device with up to 16 monitors supported. This means that if you are connecting to a secondary device that has multiple monitors, you can now see all monitors at the same time without having to switch which viewports.

New with Multiplicity 4 is Seamless Display, a feature that makes it simple to use a laptop or other Windows PC as a secondary native display with Windows. With this feature, you can make a laptop, tablet, or other Windows PC act as a secondary monitor that functions as a native display – this enables the ability to drag apps and windows to the secondary device as if it was plugged directly into your computer.

Seamless, a powerful feature that lets you move effortlessly between multiple devices, has been enhanced to support resolution-aware monitor placement to improve your movement across multiple devices and displays.

"Multiplicity is trusted by emergency call centers around the globe and is used extensively by our manufacturing partners," said Brad Sams, Vice President and General Manager of Stardock Software. "With this release, Multiplicity 4 is adding new features that will help our partners use a single solution for all of their KVM and remote desktop needs for the modern workplace.”

Along with the new features in Multiplicity 4, we have improved our baseline security posture by adding encryption to all flavors of the application with support for AES-256. With this enhancement, your streaming information and file transfers are now using military-grade encryption.

Multiplicity 4 starts at $29.99 for a perpetual license but is discounted during the beta period by 25% for a limited time. Additionally, Multiplicity 4 is included in our award-winning suite of applications, Object Desktop. For more information or to purchase, please visit the Multiplicity 4 webpage.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

