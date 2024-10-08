iFixit launches iPhone 16 wallpapers highlighting repair-friendly design

Credit: iFixit

To help bring repairability to the forefront of people's minds, iFixit has just posted a collection of wallpapers for the iPhone 16 Series that showcases the interior of the device.

The new wallpapers show the interior of the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. There is also a collection of wallpapers that have been created with the help of a Lumafield Neptune CT Scanner and they look a lot more interesting.

You can find each of the wallpapers linked below:

CT Scan Wallpapers

The repair company congratulated Apple on the repairability of its new iPhone 16 Series. Paradoxically, while most see the 16 as a boring upgrade, iFixit says it's an awesome update for repairability.

Some areas where Apple improved its phones include a new adhesive battery in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, new Repair Assistant software, a redesign of all the phones that lets you open them from either side and being able to access most components without having to go through the screen.

In its review of the iPhone 16, iFixit gave the device a 7/10 repairability score which is an improvement over the last generation. If you want to hear everything iFixit had to say about the iPhone 16, check out the video above.

The launch of these new wallpapers is quite interesting. Aside from looking fairly interesting, it may help more people get comfortable with the interior of their phone and perhaps even make them a bit more comfortable with the idea of repairing their device themselves.

Let us know in the comments what you think of these wallpapers. Will you be making one the default on your iPhone 16?