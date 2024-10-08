SanDisk's 4TB and 8TB Desk Drive external SSDs have hit new all time low prices at Amazon

SanDisk recently released its newest external solid-state drive product, the SanDisk Desk Drive. Today, as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can get both versions of the SanDisk Desk Drive for new all-time low prices if you have an Amazon Prime subscription (if you don't, you can get one now with a 30-day free trial).

Prime members can get the 4TB SanDisk Desk Drive external SSD for $279.99 at Amazon or $100 off its $379.99 MSRP. The 8TB version is priced at $503.49, or $196.50 off its $699.99 MSRP.

Both models of the SanDisk Desk Drive have read speeds of up to 1,000 MB per second, which makes them much faster than normal external hard drives. As the name suggests, the Desk Drive was designed to be set up on your work desk while you use it to back up and store files on your PC.

The drives include additional software so you can set them up to automatically back up your PC files at regular times, so you can quickly get back up and running if something should happen to your PC. The SanDisk SSD Desk Drive also has a USB Type-C cable that includes a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter so you can connect to most desktops or laptops.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.