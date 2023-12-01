Statcounter: Microsoft Edge hits all-time high market share, still barely above 11%

According to the latest monthly report from Statcounter, Microsoft Edge is currently holding the biggest market share since its inception. The November 2023 report revealed that 11.23% of all desktop browser users access the internet using Microsoft Edge. That number went up 0.43 points from 10.8% in October 2023.

Disclaimer: Reports from Statcounter and other companies are never 100% accurate, and the idea is to provide average values and pinpoint general trends. You can learn how Statcounter gathers its data in the official FAQ.

Despite achieving an all-time high, Microsoft Edge is still far from its main competitor, Google Chrome. Even Apple's Safari, the only non-cross-platform browser in the report, has more users than Edge on Windows, macOS, and Linux combined. Statcounter claims Safari has 13.3%, and it keeps the gap after overtaking Edge in April 2023.

As for Google Chrome, the world's dominant choice on the desktop market, it has 62.06%. In November 2023, its market share went down from 63.24%.

Google Chrome: 62.06% (-1.18 points) Apple Safari: 13.3% (+0.56 points) Microsoft Edge: 11.23% (+0.43 points) Firefox: 6.69% (+0.6 points) Opera: 4.54% (-0.42 points)

Here is what the browser market looks like with all platforms combined:

Google Chrome: 62.92% (-0.25 points) Apple Safari: 19.97% (+0.07 points) Microsoft Edge: 5.5% (+0.04 points) Mozilla Firefox: 3.24% (+0.22 points) Opera: 3.15% (-0.16 points)

Edge's ongoing struggle to get more users may explain somewhat aggressive and sometimes desperate Microsoft attempts to make users stick to Edge. The company is shamelessly injecting massive ads on the Chrome website and even asks users to take a poll before installing Google's browser.

At the same time, the company had to comply with EU policies and allow Windows 10 and 11 users to uninstall Microsoft Edge. You can check out this guide to learn how to remove Edge relatively easily, even if you live outside the European Union, where the new changes do not apply.

You can find more information about the November 2023 Statcounter report on the official website.