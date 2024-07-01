Statcounter: Microsoft Edge holds 13.36% of the desktop browser market

In June 2024, not much changed in the desktop browser market. Statcounter's latest findings align with the previous months, where Chrome sits completely untouched in the first place, Microsoft Edge is second, Apple's Safari is third, and Firefox is fourth. Last month, Microsoft Edge slightly increased its market share, reaching a new all-time high.

According to Statcounter, Google Chrome currently holds 64.69% of the entire desktop browser market. In June 2024, its share decreased by 0.18 points. The remaining 35% are split between multiple browsers. Microsoft Edge has 13.36%, which is a new record for the browser and a +0.24 points increase.

Apple's Safari, the only non-cross-platform browser in the list, is third. Statcounter says Safari currently holds 8.99%, which is also a 0.24% increase over the previous month. Firefox is fourth with 6.53% (-0.11 points), and Opera is fifth with 2.91% (-0.32 points).

Google Chrome: 64.69% (-0.18 points) Microsoft Edge: 13.36% (+0.24 points) Apple Safari: 8.99% (+0.24 points) Firefox: 6.53% (-0.11 points) Opera: 2.91% (-0.32 points)

On the mobile side of the market, Chrome and Safari hold the overwhelming majority of all users. Google Chrome has 66.98% (+1.02 points), and Safari has 22.81% (-0.66 points). Samsung Internet is third with 4.26% (-0.16 points). As for Microsoft Edge, it is still far behind all the other competitors. It only has 0.38% (+0.04 points)

Google Chrome: 66.98% (+1.02 points) Apple Safari: 22.81% (-0.66 points) Samsung Internet: 4.26% (-0.16 points) Opera: 1.90% (-0.26 points) UC Browser: 1.59% (+0.11 points)

You can learn more about Statcounter's latest findings here. There is also fresh data about Windows market share, which you can check out here, where Windows 11 nearly reached 30%. Keep in mind that Statcounter's reports are not 100% accurate. Click here to learn more about how the company gathers its data.