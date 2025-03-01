Microsoft Edge reaches new all-time high desktop market share

At the beginning of each month, we take a look at the latest findings from Statcounter to learn more about what is going on with the Windows and desktop browser market. On the Windows side, we have Windows 11 climbing to a new all-time high and even overtaking Windows 10 in some countries. On the desktop browser market, though, things are a bit different.

Statcounter reports that in February 2025, Microsoft Edge managed to get to 13.9% of the desktop browser market, a new all-time high (+0.11 points increase). Year-over-year growth is pretty modest, and in the last 12 months, Edge gained only 1.14 points, staying below the 14% mark the entire year.

To no one's surprise, Google is still the uncontested king of the desktop and mobile market. Its overwhelming market share of 65.55% declined by 0.21 points in February 2025, with no signs of any of its competitors getting closer any time soon, even though the US government pushes Google to sell off Chrome.

Third in the desktop browser market is Apple with Safari on macOS. It has 8.65%, and during the last month, its market share dropped by 0.19%. Firefox is fourth with 6.36% (+0.1 points). Its market share might see an increase in the coming months as Google and Microsoft are now shutting down Manifest V2-based extensions, such as uBlock Origin. In response, Mozilla published a blog post in which it promised to keep MV2 extensions to give users more choice and freedom, although it too is not free from other controversies.

Opera is the fifth most popular desktop browser, with a market share of 2.91% (-0.01 point). Unlike Microsoft Edge, which tries to keep its users with shady tricks, Opera is trying to reinvent the wheel with some interesting ideas, like the recently launched Opera Air with a focus on well-being and relaxation.

Google Chrome - 65.55% (-0.21 points) Microsoft Edge - 13.9% (+0.11 points) Apple Safari - 8.65% (-0.19 points) Mozilla Firefox - 6.36% (+0.1 point) Opera - 2.91% (-0.01 point)

You can find more information about the desktop browser market share worldwide on the official Statcounter website.