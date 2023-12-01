Get these Hisense QLED Fire TVs for rock bottom prices right now at Amazon

December has arrived and that means we are smack in the middle of the holiday shopping season. One of the biggest gifts people like to get are new smart TV. However, they are also looking for televisions that have more than just 4K resolutions or streaming apps. They are looking for better picture quality without having to spend a ton of money.

Hisense is one of those TV makers that offers high picture quality in its smart televisions but without a super high price tag. Right now at Amazon, you can get Hisense Fire TVs with QLED displays at rock-bottom prices, below their already affordable price tags. That includes the 65-inch model which is priced at only $449 right now.

The Quantum Dot display technology in these Hisense Fire TVs offers better colors and visual quality compared to a regular LED screen. It has up to 600 nits of brightness and up to 32 local dimming zones, along with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

It comes with Amazon's Fire TV operating system which means you get nearly all the major streaming apps and services, including free ones like Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. It also comes with a voice-based remote so you can use voice commands to search for movies and shows, and more. The TV also has Bluetooth support so you can connect your wireless headphones, speakers, and soundbars seamlessly to the TV.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.