Skype Insider gets stacked media albums, now lets you use your phone as a secondary camera

Microsoft has prepared a new feature-packed update for Skype Insiders. Version 8.110.76.102 is now available on supported platforms with two major changes: the ability to use your smartphone as an extra camera during video calls (TwinCam) and stacked media albums.

Microsoft says Skype's TwinCam is perfect for tutorials, music lessons, or sharing something with your friend. You can activate the feature by scanning a QR code during any Skype call on your computer. Stacked media, as the name implies, lets you send several photos or videos and display them in a neat collage inside the chat.

Here is the complete changelog for Skype 8.101.76.102:

Introducing TwinCam in Skype! Experience the magic of dual perspectives in your Skype calls with our latest TwinCam feature. Perfect for tutorials, music lessons, or just sharing more of your world on mobile and desktop! Seamless Integration: Use your mobile camera to add a dynamic secondary view, enhancing the conversation for everyone involved.

Dual-View Brilliance: Show off your piano skills or intricate details in presentations by combining your desktop and mobile camera views.

Pet Showcase Perfection: Effortlessly share your pet's playful moments with friends and family, while staying in the frame.

Easy to Connect: Activate TwinCam with a simple QR scan from your mobile during any Skype call on your desktop.

Compatibility Check: Make sure you have the latest Skype Insider on desktop and mobile for the best TwinCam experience. Unveil Your World with Skype's Stacked Media Albums! Get ready to bring your Skype chats to life with our brand-new Stacked Media Albums feature! Sharing your photos and videos is now more immersive and interactive. Gallery-Style Sharing: Combine multiple images and videos into a single, elegant album stack within your chat, just like flipping through a story.

Intuitive Engagement: A simple tap expands your album, letting you and your friends swipe through memories in a fluid, full-screen experience.

Seamless Performance: Enjoy quick, responsive album navigation with zero lag, making every photo reveal a delight.

Unified Experience: Whether you're on mobile, desktop, or web, the new media album feature looks and works beautifully across all Skype platforms.

In addition to the new features, Skype 8.101 fixes the bug causing the app to sign you out when sending audio or video messages on Mac.

You can download the latest Skype Insider update from the official website. It is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.