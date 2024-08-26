Steam just set a new concurrent player record thanks to Black Myth: Wukong

Valve's popular gaming platform, Steam, achieved a record-high number of online players. On August 25, 2024, it hit a new record for a staggering 37.2 million people online at once, having topped the previous record of 36 million in the early months of 2024.

At the highest, there were 37,266,405 concurrent Steam users. That represents a new peak in the online store and community, indicating continuous growth in the world of PC gaming. How much it will take to break the 38 million mark for concurrent users remains a question.

The list of the top 20 most-played games revealed some surprises, with Black Myth: Wukong currently being the most-played game. Second is the legend of the Counter-Strike franchise with its sequel.

In case you missed it, Black Myth: Wukong last week piled up another huge new accomplishment for setting a record on Steam for single-player games. The game registered 2,130,243 players online at the same time in the online store.

Some other notable games in the top 20 include the ever-popular DOTA 2, a strange clicker called Banana, and a few mainstream hits, such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Apex Legends.

So here are the 10 most played titles on Steam by current player count:

Black Myth: Wukong Counter-Strike 2 Banana Dota 2 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Grand Theft Auto V Apex Legends™ Wallpaper Engine Once Human

Not to be left behind, Valve's new multiplayer game Deadlock also had a pretty successful closed beta test, hitting highs as many as 44,512 people just the other day. Deadlock is a multiplayer shooter with 6v6 matches, and the gameplay features hero characters.