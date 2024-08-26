Amazon Basics power strip tower with surge protection now at lowest price

If you've been looking for an extension lead with surge protection to protect your expensive electronics and appliances, then take a look at the Amazon Basics Rectangular Tower Surge Protector 1080J. Not only does it let you put up to nine plugs in, but it also features a USB-C port and two USB-A ports for your gadget.

The reviews for this product are glowing with it getting an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. It is also listed as an Amazon Choice which highlights its availability, low price, and good reviews. It's worth pointing out that the current 20% discount only lasts while stocks do, 62% have already been claimed.

Aside from surge protection and the array of ports, the power strip is fire resistant with easy on/off power buttons, has a stable and compact design, and includes anti-slip rubber feet so if you decide to put it on a table, it won't get knocked to the ground as easily.

Its vertical, compact design means that you won't be creating a lot of clutter on the floor like a vertical strip and you'll be able to put it out of the way of curious children and pets that decide to have a mess. The wire is 6-foot long and the plug has a 45-degree angle which will help to save space.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.