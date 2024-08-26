Black Myth: Wukong reportedly not released on Xbox due to memory leak issue

Black Myth: Wukong has been a massive commercial success since launching on PC and PS5, with sales surpassing the 10 million mark. The Xbox version seems to have struck a technical problem, according to the information from recent reports, though.

Developers at Game Science, the studio behind Black Myth: Wukong, have been busy optimizing the game for Xbox. Known leaker, eXtas1stv, reached out to reporters, sounding off that a port run afoul of a "Memory Leak" which caused crashes. The said technical issue was reportedly big enough to indefinitely hold off the Xbox launch.

👀🔥 BREAKING 🔴💥



En la Gamescom, conversé con personas relacionadas con Xbox y con desarrolladores que me informaron sobre un problema técnico que está afectando el lanzamiento de "Black Myth: Wukong" en las consolas Xbox.



Al parecer, el juego sufre de un error conocido como… pic.twitter.com/sBXeuR1xGb — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) August 25, 2024

Though it was initially claimed that the port was near completion in every other respect, solving memory leaks is a pretty tricky job. The issues crop up when a game doesn't let go of memory it's no longer using—very slowly chewing through available resources until crashes occur. Fixing memory leaks typically requires in-depth debugging and refactoring of code.

Game Science has not officially responded to the reports of these delays. Last week, Microsoft stated that it is "excited to launch Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms." However, both declined to give a release date.

In case you missed it, the game set a new record for the most concurrent online players on Steam for a single-player title in its first 24 hours. The game itself is a re-creation of the legendary Chinese novel, Journey to the West, starring the legendary Sun Wukong.

Much like what Baldur's Gate 3 did last year, the popularity the game has on other platforms, as Black Myth: Wukong, has made some feel left out.