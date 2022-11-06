Surface Duo 2 gets a new set of drivers with improved Windows 11 support

Last month, Gustave Monce, creator of the LumiaWOA and DuoWOA projects, released the first guide about installing Windows 11 on the second-gen Surface Duo (which recently received the Android 12L upgrade). Due to numerous limitations and a steep learning curve, it was just a proof of concept rather than a compelling idea of a software upgrade for your Duo 2. Still, the first release laid the foundation for future improvements, and now those improvements are available for testing. Users willing to experiment with the Surface Duo 2 can download the latest set of drivers with better Windows 11 support.

Unfortunately, even with the newest drivers, the Surface Duo 2 with Windows 11 remains a critically limited device. Only the following parts of the smartphone currently work:

UFS

Left Display

Side Buttons

Lid Hall and Thermal Sensors

Both batteries

Modern Standby

USB-C

Charging

One processor core

Keep in mind that installing Windows 11 on your Surface Duo 2 will void the warranty, break NFC payments due to an unlocked bootloader, and make the smartphone virtually unusable (no touch, cellular, right display, and more). If you are ready to risk it and see how Windows 11 works on the Surface Duo 2, get the latest UEFI and drivers from GitHub.