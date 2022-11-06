Twitter will soon allow users to attach long-form text to tweets

The US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who now also owns Twitter has confirmed the micro-blogging platform will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets.

Originally designed to fit into the official limit for SMS text messages on mobile phones, Twitter posts were capped at 140 characters. This limit was later expanded to 280 characters in 2017. Now, a new tweet from its owners suggests that the social media giant will do away with the existing upper limit too.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The change will end the need to attach longform text screenshots as previously users had to type a message on a text editor and then upload a screenshot of it to Twitter via Media to overcome the character limit and deliver the message in the entirety. While tweeting about the change, Musk also took a dig at Twitter's search feature and said his company is working on it to make it better.

The change comes amid the controversial decision of laying off employees to cut down the losses in revenue incurred and some of its current and former employees filing a class-action suit against the social media company. They blame Musk for failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass lay-offs following the takeover.

Meanwhile, Twitter has updated its app for iOS users with the availability of the new Twitter Blue subscription, costing $7.99 per month, with "half the ads" but promising them to be more relevant.