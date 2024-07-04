Unofficial app for installing Windows 11 on Surface Duo lands in the Microsoft Store

Last month, developers who made it possible to install Windows 11 on the Surface Duo released the WOA Device Manager app, a new program that makes it easier to swap Android with Windows 11 on Microsoft's ill-fated dual-screen smartphones. Now, the app is available for free in the Microsoft Store, giving enthusiasts an easier and more convenient method to get the application for tinkering with the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2.

The WOA Device Manager provides assistance with installing, updating, and managing Windows on Android smartphones. It works with Microsoft's Android smartphone duo, allowing you to perform full-flash updates (FFU), service drivers, boot into different modes, unlock the bootloader and more. It also has a user-friendly interface that aligns with Windows 11's design principles.

Although replacing Android with Windows 11 on the Surface Duo is now easier, the process is still not for the faint of heart. If you are willing to risk it and try something new on your dual-screen Android smartphone from Microsoft, remember to back everything up before proceeding.

In case you missed it, the WOA Device Manager app recently received an update with the following improvements:

Many bug fixes and improvements

Added an update notification banner if the app is outdated

Added the ability to service drivers (update, reinstall) on the attached device

Added an overlay that lets you know when the device is in mass storage which driver letter is active

You can now shift click on the switch to windows button in order to specify a custom uefi image if needed

You can also shift click on the service drivers button to pick a custom driver package

You can track the progress of the project's development in its Telegram channel. The WOA Device Manager app is available in the Microsoft Store via this link. Alternatively, get it from GitHub.