Surface Laptop '3' to get 12th gen Intel CPUs, higher price, more storage and RAM

We are getting closer to Microsoft's annual Surface event (usually held in Autumn), and new rumors are starting to spill, revealing details about upcoming computers from the software giant. This time, it is about the company's affordable Surface Laptop Go series.

According to a report published by Windows Central, Microsoft plans to unveil the Surface Laptop "3" later this year, likely during its regular fall event. Codenamed "Gulliver," the device will offer 12th Gen Intel processors, sort of more memory, a bigger SSD, and a steeper price tag while retaining the current form factor, design, size, and general features.

The upcoming successor to the Surface Laptop Go 2 will finally scrap the 4GB RAM variant, an offensively underpowered configuration for Windows 11 and the modern internet. The base variant will feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD (up from 128GB in the Surface Laptop Go 2).

Sadly, the entry-level price will not be the same: expect it between $699 and $749, identical to the current 8GB variant. For reference, the Surface Laptop Go 2, with its puny 4GB of RAM, costs $599, which makes it an extremely hard-to-recommend device.

Moving from 11th Gen Intel processors to 12th Gen variants will give the Surface Laptop "3" a slightly better battery life and extra "AI-based" features, such as Voice Clarity and Voice Focus, currently available in computers with dedicated neural processing units or NPUs. Everything else will remain the same, so do not expect new ports, display improvements, or keyboard/trackpad changes. The latter means we are unlikely to see a backlight keyboard, a big complaint from Surface Laptop Go owners.

The current-generation Surface Laptop Go 2 is available on sale in the Microsoft Store with up to $200 discounts on middle and upper-range configurations featuring 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB SSD.

