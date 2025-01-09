Microsoft updates several Surface devices with audio and security improvements

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for four of its Surface PCs. Patches are available for the now-discontinued (still supported) Surface Studio 2+, Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors.

The Surface Studio 2+ received patches for security vulnerabilities related to several Nvidia advisories, namely CVE-2024-0117, CVE-2024-0118, CVE-2024-0119, CVE-2024-0120, CVE-2024-0121, and CVE-2024-0126. Also, the updated fixed audio failures and unexpected disruptions when playing or recording.

The Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors received the same audio patch, plus unnamed security improvements that "enhance the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threats."

If you have a Surface Laptop Go 3, you will also receive various under-the-hood fixes that reduce the likelihood of encountering a system crash and blue screen of death. Finally, the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors received only security fixes.

Surface Studio 2+ Surface Pro 9 Surface Laptop Go 3 Surface Laptop 4 Configuration Surface Studio 2+ Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Surface Laptop Go 3 Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Windows version Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer Update size 1.3 GB 742 MB 550 MB 626 MB Known bugs No known bugs in these releases End of support October 2, 2028 October 25, 2028 October 5, 2027 April 15, 2027

As usual, you can download the latest firmware update for your Surface device by heading to Settings > Windows Update or the official Surface Support website (here for the Surface Studio 2+, here for the Surface Pro 9, here for the Surface Laptop Go 3, and here for the Surface Laptop 4). Keep in mind that firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before proceeding.