Microsoft updates several Surface devices with audio and security improvements

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for four of its Surface PCs. Patches are available for the now-discontinued (still supported) Surface Studio 2+, Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors.
The Surface Studio 2+ received patches for security vulnerabilities related to several Nvidia advisories, namely CVE-2024-0117, CVE-2024-0118, CVE-2024-0119, CVE-2024-0120, CVE-2024-0121, and CVE-2024-0126. Also, the updated fixed audio failures and unexpected disruptions when playing or recording.
The Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors received the same audio patch, plus unnamed security improvements that "enhance the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threats."
If you have a Surface Laptop Go 3, you will also receive various under-the-hood fixes that reduce the likelihood of encountering a system crash and blue screen of death. Finally, the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors received only security fixes.
|Surface Studio 2+
|Surface Pro 9
|Surface Laptop Go 3
|Surface Laptop 4
|Configuration
|Surface Studio 2+
|Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
|Surface Laptop Go 3
|Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors
|Windows version
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
|Update size
|1.3 GB
|742 MB
|550 MB
|626 MB
|Known bugs
|No known bugs in these releases
|End of support
|October 2, 2028
|October 25, 2028
|October 5, 2027
|April 15, 2027
As usual, you can download the latest firmware update for your Surface device by heading to Settings > Windows Update or the official Surface Support website (here for the Surface Studio 2+, here for the Surface Pro 9, here for the Surface Laptop Go 3, and here for the Surface Laptop 4). Keep in mind that firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before proceeding.
