Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 are Microsoft's most repair-friendly devices

iFixit got their hands on Microsoft's recently launched Copilot+ PCs, namely the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. Both devices scored remarkably high repairability scores, which is a big U-turn for Microsoft and its once terribly repair-unfriendly devices.

Having an 8/10 score for its most recent computers is a big deal for Microsoft. For comparison, the original Surface Laptop scored an incredible 0/10 after iFixit was forced to literally cut through the laptop's base just to get to the battery, not to mention the sea of annoying and hard-to-deal-with glue. Now, disassembling the Surface Laptop 7 is a very easy process that only requires undoing a bunch of screws and removing a magnetically-secured plate.

Inside, you will find QR codes that lead you to the official repair guides, screw markings, their quantity, and other conveniently placed information Microsoft calls Wayfinders. All that info will help you fix your Surface as quickly and easily as possible.

Image source: iFixit

iFixit also praised Microsoft for making it easy to replace most of the insides without the need to take apart the entire device. In its blog post, iFixit compared the ease of replacing Surface Laptop 7's fan with the MSI GS65, where swapping a broken fan requires taking out the motherboard and the complete cooling system.

Of course, taking apart the Surface Pro 11 is a slightly more challenging process, considering the only way in is through taking off the screen. That also means replacing the battery, which still requires undoing a few extra layers of hardware. However, Microsoft took care to make the process easy for the user by providing properly written and easily accessible guides. As for storage, you can replace it without disassembling the device - just undo a small magnetic lid under the kickstand, and you will be golden.

Image source: iFixit

Here is how iFixit concluded its repairability analysis of Microsoft's first Copilot+ PCs:

Overall, we were extremely pleased with Microsoft’s continued commitment to repairability. The Surface line of devices have performed such a stunning and swift U-turn from unrepairable to very repairable that we can’t help but be impressed, even if they don’t score a perfect 10/10.

It is great to see Microsoft delivering its promise to give users more repair-friendly devices where the most critical components can be relatively easily swapped. The best part is that all of that user-friendly design does not compromise the devices' looks - these are still sleek, thin, and light devices.

The Surface Pro 11 is available starting at $996 on Amazon, while the base configuration of the Surface Laptop 7 will set you back a similar amount of $999. Before buying, check out our Specs Appeal articles for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

