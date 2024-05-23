Specs Appeal: Comparing the new Surface Laptop 7 with Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

The seventh-generation Surface Laptop is a very interesting and attractive computer. It is the first traditional-shaped laptop from Microsoft to come exclusively with ARM processors from Qualcomm. Microsoft is so confident in these chips that it decided to leave Intel processors only for the business-focused Surface Laptop 6. And, of course, there is still the Surface Laptop 5, which is available with big discounts and 12th-gen Intel processors.

If you want a new laptop, specifically one of Microsoft's Surface Laptop models, the question arises: What generation should you go for? The new Surface Pro 7, the not-so-new-anymore Surface Laptop 6 for Business, or the good-old Surface Laptop 5? This Specs Appeal article compares all three generations with their pros and cons and compares each spec side-by-side.

Surface Laptop 7 Surface Laptop 6 Surface Laptop 5 Pros: Very efficient chips

Haptic trackpad

120Hz display

Bigger 13.8-inch display with rounded corners

Recall and other AI features

Better battery life

Relatively affordable

Wi-Fi 7 Cons: App compatibility is questionable

32GB of RAM max

No Surface Pen support

No Thunderbolt 4 Pros: Traditional processors without compatibility issues

Up to 64GB of RAM

Business-focused features

Thunderbolt 4 Cons: Less efficient chips

Smaller batteries

Fewer ports

More expensive

"Regular" trackpad

Does not support new AI features Pros: Much more affordable

The green color is nice

Thunderbolt 4

Still has plenty of power for daily tasks Cons: Older Intel processors with worse efficiency

Miserable 8GB of RAM in the base configuration

720p webcam

"Regular" trackpad

Does not support new AI features Who is it for: Surface Laptop 7 is for customers who want an all-around great laptop with amazing battery life, no fan whine, and a solid display. Also, it's a good pick if you want to try Windows 11's latest AI features, which are not available on "traditional" PCs. Who is it for: Surface Laptop 6 is for business customers (it's in the name) as well as those who have specific requirements for apps and are not ready to experiment with emulation or wait for developers to catch up. Safe option for those who do not want to beta-test the first generation of Copilot+ AI PCs with ARM chips. Who is it for: Surface Laptop 5 is a solid pick if you can find it with a big discount (or a used one). Although its chips are not the latest, they still have enough power for daily tasks.

Here is the detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Surface Laptop 7 Surface Laptop 6 Surface Laptop 5 Chassis 13.8-inch: 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69", 2.96 lbs

301 x 220 x 17.5 mm, 1.34 kg 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66", 3.06 lbs

308 x 223 x 16.7 mm, 1.38kg 13.5-inch: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57", 2.86 lbs

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm, 1.27 kg 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72", 3.67 lbs

329 x 239 x 18.29, 1.66 kg 15-inch: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67", 3.7 lbs

340 x 244 x 16.9 mm, 1.68 kg 15-inch: 13.4" x 9.6" x 0.58", 3.44 lbs

340 x 244 x 14.7 mm, 1.56 kg Colors Sapphire, Dune, Black, Platinum Platinum, Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone Display 13.8-inch: 2304 x 1536 (201 ppi)

1400:1 contrast ratio

120Hz

10-point multi-touch 13.5-inch: 256 x 1504 (201 ppi)

1300:1 contrast ratio

60Hz

10-point multi-touch

Surface Pen support 13.5-inch: 2256 x 1504 (201 ppi)

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multi-touch

Surface Pen support 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

1300:1 contrast ratio

120Hz

10-point multi-touch 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

1300:1 contrast ratio

60Hz

10-point multi-touch

Surface Pen support 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multi-touch

Surface Pen support Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Memory 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x Storage User-removable PCIe 4 SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1TB User-removable SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1 TB Security Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC TPM 2.0 Chip

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC

Optional smart card reader TPM 2.0 Chip

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC Network Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 13.8-inch: 54Wh 47Wh 13.5-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical use 15-inch: 66Wh 15-inch: Up to 17 hours of typical use Camera 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in Ports 13.8-inch: 2x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 13.5-inch: 1x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect 15-inch: 2x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect

microSDXC reader 15-inch: 2x USB-C/USB4

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect

Smart Card Reader Launch Price $999+

$1,299+ $1,199+

$1,399+ $999+

$1,299+

The Surface Laptop 7 is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipments begin in the second half of June.