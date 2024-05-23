When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing the new Surface Laptop 7 with Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

The new Surface Laptop

The seventh-generation Surface Laptop is a very interesting and attractive computer. It is the first traditional-shaped laptop from Microsoft to come exclusively with ARM processors from Qualcomm. Microsoft is so confident in these chips that it decided to leave Intel processors only for the business-focused Surface Laptop 6. And, of course, there is still the Surface Laptop 5, which is available with big discounts and 12th-gen Intel processors.

The new Surface Laptop

If you want a new laptop, specifically one of Microsoft's Surface Laptop models, the question arises: What generation should you go for? The new Surface Pro 7, the not-so-new-anymore Surface Laptop 6 for Business, or the good-old Surface Laptop 5? This Specs Appeal article compares all three generations with their pros and cons and compares each spec side-by-side.

Surface Laptop 7 Surface Laptop 6

Surface Laptop 5
The Surface Laptop 7

Pros:

  • Very efficient chips
  • Haptic trackpad
  • 120Hz display
  • Bigger 13.8-inch display with rounded corners
  • Recall and other AI features
  • Better battery life
  • Relatively affordable
  • Wi-Fi 7

Cons:

  • App compatibility is questionable
  • 32GB of RAM max
  • No Surface Pen support
  • No Thunderbolt 4
Surface Laptop 6

Pros:

  • Traditional processors without compatibility issues
  • Up to 64GB of RAM
  • Business-focused features
  • Thunderbolt 4

Cons:

  • Less efficient chips
  • Smaller batteries
  • Fewer ports
  • More expensive
  • "Regular" trackpad
  • Does not support new AI features
The Surface Laptop 5

Pros:

  • Much more affordable
  • The green color is nice
  • Thunderbolt 4
  • Still has plenty of power for daily tasks

Cons:

  • Older Intel processors with worse efficiency
  • Miserable 8GB of RAM in the base configuration
  • 720p webcam
  • "Regular" trackpad
  • Does not support new AI features

Who is it for:

Surface Laptop 7 is for customers who want an all-around great laptop with amazing battery life, no fan whine, and a solid display.

Also, it's a good pick if you want to try Windows 11's latest AI features, which are not available on "traditional" PCs.

Who is it for:

Surface Laptop 6 is for business customers (it's in the name) as well as those who have specific requirements for apps and are not ready to experiment with emulation or wait for developers to catch up.

Safe option for those who do not want to beta-test the first generation of Copilot+ AI PCs with ARM chips.

Who is it for:

Surface Laptop 5 is a solid pick if you can find it with a big discount (or a used one). Although its chips are not the latest, they still have enough power for daily tasks.

Here is the detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Surface Laptop 7 Surface Laptop 6 Surface Laptop 5
Chassis

13.8-inch:

11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69", 2.96 lbs
301 x 220 x 17.5 mm, 1.34 kg

13.5-inch:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66", 3.06 lbs
308 x 223 x 16.7 mm, 1.38kg

13.5-inch:

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57", 2.86 lbs
308 x 223 x 14.5 mm, 1.27 kg

15-inch:

12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72", 3.67 lbs
329 x 239 x 18.29, 1.66 kg

15-inch:

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67", 3.7 lbs
340 x 244 x 16.9 mm, 1.68 kg

15-inch:

13.4" x 9.6" x 0.58", 3.44 lbs
340 x 244 x 14.7 mm, 1.56 kg
Colors Sapphire, Dune, Black, Platinum Platinum, Black Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone
Display

13.8-inch:

2304 x 1536 (201 ppi)
1400:1 contrast ratio
120Hz
10-point multi-touch

13.5-inch:

256 x 1504 (201 ppi)
1300:1 contrast ratio
60Hz
10-point multi-touch
Surface Pen support

13.5-inch:

2256 x 1504 (201 ppi)
Dolby Vision IQ
10-point multi-touch
Surface Pen support

15-inch:

2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)
1300:1 contrast ratio
120Hz
10-point multi-touch

15-inch:

2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)
1300:1 contrast ratio
60Hz
10-point multi-touch
Surface Pen support

15-inch:

2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)
Dolby Vision IQ
10-point multi-touch
Surface Pen support
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite		 Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H		 Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
Memory 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x
Storage User-removable PCIe 4 SSD
256GB, 512GB, 1TB		 User-removable SSD
256GB, 512GB, 1 TB
Security Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0
Windows Hello face sign-in
Windows 11 Secured-core PC		 TPM 2.0 Chip
Windows Hello face sign-in
Windows 11 Secured-core PC
Optional smart card reader		 TPM 2.0 Chip
Windows Hello face sign-in
Windows 11 Secured-core PC
Network Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4		 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1
Battery

13.8-inch:

54Wh

 47Wh

13.5-inch:

Up to 18 hours of typical use

15-inch:

66Wh

15-inch:

Up to 17 hours of typical use
Camera 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in
Ports

13.8-inch:

2x USB-C/USB4
1x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect

13.5-inch:

1x USB-C/USB4
1x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect

 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0
1x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect

15-inch:

2x USB-C/USB4
1x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
microSDXC reader

15-inch:

2x USB-C/USB4
1x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect
Smart Card Reader
Launch Price $999+
$1,299+		 $1,199+
$1,399+		 $999+
$1,299+

The Surface Laptop 7 is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Shipments begin in the second half of June.

