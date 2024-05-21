Specs Appeal: Comparing the new Surface Pro with Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8

On May 20, 2024, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro tablet with ARM processors from Qualcomm. The latest version is one of the biggest updates to the lineup, which was initially introduced 12 years ago. For the first time ever, the tablet is available exclusively with ARM chips, optional OLED displays, optional 5G connectivity, and more.

The new Surface Pro (it is actually called "Surface Pro 11th Edition") is now available for preorder starting at $999. However, you can still find the previous generation on sale, often with big discounts. Therefore, here is a detailed spec-by-spec comparison between the three generations to help you make a decision.

The biggest update in the new Surface Pro is unquestionably the processor. Instead of Intel chips, Microsoft's flagship tablet now uses ARM processors exclusively. Customers can pick between the cheaper Snapdragon X Plus with 10 cores or the more expensive 12-core Snapdragon X Elite.

According to Microsoft, the shift to ARM chips enables significant performance and efficiency improvements, and the under-the-hood improvements in Windows 11 allow for much better emulation in software that is not yet optimized for Windows on ARM. As for the battery life, the new Surface Pro is rated for up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Although many popular apps already have native ARM64 versions, you should mind potential compatibility issues before ordering the new Surface Pro. Luckily, with quite a lot of manufacturers supporting Qualcomm's latest chips, we can expect more developers to port their projects to Windows on ARM.

Besides offering performance and efficiency improvements, the new Surface Pro has some exclusive features. Recall is one such thing (previously rumored as "AI Explorer"), and it will let you go back in time to any app, file, email, conversation, or anything else on your computer. More information about Windows 11's Recall feature is available here.

Another important change is OLED displays. However, it is worth saying right off the bat that OLED displays are only available in much more expensive configurations. In fact, the cheapest Surface Pro with an OLED display will set you back $1,499 (OLED models also have a slightly bigger battery). The more appealing $999 version comes with a regular IPS display that still features plenty of pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and more.

In addition to the new tablet, Microsoft announced fresh accessories, such as the Surface Keyboard Pro Flex, which is more rigid, works wirelessly, and has a haptic trackpad. However, the keyboard supports the previous generations, such as the Surface Pro 10 for Business, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8.

As for colors, the Surface Pro 11th Edition is available in Platinum, Black, Dune, and Sapphire:

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Optional OLED displays with rounded corners

Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite processors instead of Intel

A minimum of 16GB of RAM with 32GB max

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Optional 5G connectivity (coming later in 2024)

New accessories and new colors

New 1440p ultra-wide front-facing camera

"Copilot+ PC"

Here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Surface Pro (11th Edition) Surface Pro 9 Surface Pro 8 Chassis 11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.97lbs

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm, 895 g 11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.94 lbs

287 x 108.28 x 9.3 mm, 879.9 g 11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.96 lbs

287 x 108.28 x 9.3 mm, 889 g Colors Sapphire, Dune, Platinum, Black Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest Platinum, Graphite Display 13" IPS PixelSense Flow

2880x1920 (267 ppi)

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz

1200:1 contrast ratio

600 nits (SDR)

600 nits (HDR) 13" OLED PixelSense Flow

2880x1920 (267 ppi)

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz

1M:1 contrast ratio

600 nits (SDR)

900 nits (HDR) 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense with narrow bezels

2880x1920 (267 ppi)

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense with narrow bezels

2880x1920 (267 ppi)

Up to 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U

Microsoft SQ 3 Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 Memory 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x Storage User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD

256GB, 512GB User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD

512GB, 1TBGB User-removable SSD

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Security Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC TPM 2.0 Chip

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC Firmware TPM

Windows Hello face sign-in Network Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Optional 5G (coming later in 2024) Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1

Optional 5G Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 47Wh Up to 14 hours of video playback 53Wh Up to 14 hours of video playback Up to 15.5 hours of typical use (Intel)

Up to 19 hours of typical use (ARM) Up to 16 hours of typical use Cameras Front-facing 1440p ultra-wide camera with Windows Hello

10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support Front-facing camera with 1080p video and Windows Hello

10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support Ports 2x USB-C/USB4

1x Surface Connect Intel: 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0 (Intel)

1x Surface Connect ARM: 2x USB-C 3.2

1x Surface Connect

1x nanoSIM 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0

3.5mm headphone jack

1x Surface Connect Accessories Surface Slim Pen 2

Surface Pro Flex Keyboard

Surface Pro Keyboard

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Price $999+ $1,499+ $999+ $1,099

It is also worth noting that the ARM-based Surface Pro is not the only tablet Microsoft released this year. A couple of months ago, the company revealed the Surface Pro 10 for Business. Check out its Specs Appeal article here.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. Are you buying it?