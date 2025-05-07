Microsoft kills base $999 Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 to sell new, cheaper Surface PCs

This week, Microsoft introduced two new Surface computers: the Surface Pro 12-inch and the Surface Laptop 13-inch. These Copilot+ PCs offer power-efficient ARM processors, promising battery life, and overall decent specs for a modern Windows computer. While they are cheaper than the baseline Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, some users felt that the price difference is too small to justify the cuts, especially in the Surface Laptop 13-inch. Microsoft now has a solution for this problem.

The company reportedly stopped selling its entry-level Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 models that cost $999. Now, both devices start at $1,199. Microsoft effectively killed the 256GB configuration, leaving lower-tier storage options available in the $799 Surface Pro 12-inch and the $899 Surface Laptop 13-inch. This increased the price gap between the newly announced "budget" variants and their more expensive lineup siblings.

Considering that both Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 can be found on frequent sales for as low as $799, from a financial standpoint, the new Surface PCs make little to no sense unless you want a smaller-sized device. But now, with a $300-400 price gap between them, the new models look much more appealing to those who cannot afford a $1,199 tablet or laptop.

Luckily, you can still find the baseline Surface Pro 11 for $799 and the Surface Laptop 7 for the same price. The latter is a much better PC than the new Surface Laptop 13-inch (also $100 cheaper). However, these configurations are no longer available in the Microsoft Store configurator, even though the description says the Surface Pro 11 starts with a 256 GB SSD.

The new Surface Pro 12-inch and the Surface Laptop 13-inch are now available for preorder, with availability scheduled for May 20. If you are interested in these devices, check out our detailed spec-by-spec comparisons here and here.

Source: Windows Central

