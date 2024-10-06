Taiwanese firm Novatek might be the display supplier for the iPhone 17 Slim

While Apple's iPhone 16 series just landed on the market, rumors and speculations about the next-generation iPhone 17 series have taken an uptick. Among other things, the iPhone 17 Slim is said to be one of Apple's next-year products that's supposed to pack a slew of non-Pro model features and sit between standard and Pro iPhones.

Samsung Display and LG have secured their positions as Apple's primary display suppliers, and their reign is expected to continue with the iPhone 17 series. For the iPhone 17 Slim, however, Apple might turn to a lesser-known Taiwanese OLED producer, Novatek.

According to a report by Digitimes, Novatek has announced plans to start mass production of its OLED TDDI panels in Q2 2025. TDDI, which stands for Touch and Display Driver Integration, could significantly contribute to the reduction of display thickness. This aligns with Apple's vision for the iPhone 17 Slim, potentially paving the way for a sleeker device.

Based on previous reports, iPhone 17 Slim would be Apple's new take on ultra-thin iPhone production. Additionally, the device is expected to replace the Plus models in the iPhone lineup. All in all, Digitimes concluded that Apple could be among the first customers of Novatek's OLED TDDI panels.

Yet, the relationship between Apple and Novatek is shrouded in mystery, and neither the iPhone maker nor the Taiwanese firm has commented on the matter. Meanwhile, Novatek's timeline for mass production of its TDDI panels coincides with Apple's schedule for the iPhone 17 series.

The outlet also suggested that Apple might take Novatek's TDDI panels for a spin, especially for the Apple Watch or iPad models, to ensure their quality. The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With US lawmakers tightening the grip on Apple's Chinese partners like BOE Technology Group and Tianma Microelectronics Co, the Cupertino firm might be forced to enter lesser-known companies into its supply chain.