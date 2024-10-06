Apple Music for Windows finally supports collaborative playlists

Last year, Apple released a refreshed Apple Music app for Windows users. This new version brought features and improvements to align with the Apple Music experience on other platforms. While initially missing some key features, Apple has been steadily updating the app to add them back in.

A few months after launch, Apple added support for native media keys and lyrics. Earlier this year, they introduced the Favorites Songs playlist and manual equalizer controls. Recently, Apple released another update via the Microsoft Store with three new improvements.

This latest update finally brings collaborative playlists to Apple Music on Windows. You can now invite friends to collaborate on playlists, allowing everyone to add songs, react, and reorder the music. Additionally, album art now expands across the screen for a more immersive listening experience. Finally, the new Column Browser helps you quickly find songs in your library.

To enjoy the full-screen lyrics experience, click the three-dot menu and choose "Fullscreen player" or use the Ctrl+Shift+F keyboard shortcut.

While these improvements are welcome, Apple Music for Windows still lacks some key features like Dolby Atmos support and word-by-word lyrics. The app also has bugs, such as inconsistent lock screen media controls. Hopefully, Apple will prioritize fixing these bugs and improving performance before adding more features. Despite its shortcomings, Apple Music on Windows is steadily improving. With continued updates, it has the potential to become a truly competitive music streaming app on the platform.

You can download the latest Apple Music app for Windows from the Microsoft Store. For new Apple Music subscribers, Apple is offering a free 1-month trial. With an Apple Music subscription, you can access millions of songs and enjoy them both online and offline. You can create your own playlists, stream and download Lossless and Dolby Atmos music, get personalized music recommendations, see what your friends are listening to, follow your favorite artists, watch exclusive video content from those artists, and more.

Image Credit: Reddit