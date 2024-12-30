Apple might finally stop embarrassing iPhone owners by boosting iPhone 17 refresh rate

In recent years, Apple has taken a simple but effective strategy for its smartphone lineup: Reserve the flashy features for the Pro models to make users pay more for them. While this strategy has worked for quite some time now, Android rivals are tightening their grip on the Pro iPhones with every new generation.

These days, even mid-range, affordable Android smartphones are stepping up their game with a 120Hz display. In contrast, the $799 standard iPhone 16 and $899 iPhone 16 Plus are still launching with a modest 60Hz display, which can be disappointing. However, there's hope for the next generation of iPhones, as Apple might be gearing up to boost the refresh rate.

The news comes on the heels of a report by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, stating that the standard version of the iPhone 17 series is likely to have a high refresh rate. The tipster adds that the information is based on supply chain materials.

While the exact refresh rate of the standard iPhone 17 is yet to be discovered, Apple is less likely to opt for a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead, the standard models could get a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 120Hz grade is reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models. Digital Chat Station hasn't provided more context, so we should take these claims with a pinch of salt.

In the meantime, Apple reportedly has a Slim/Air version of the iPhone 17 in the pipeline, which is supposed to replace the Plus models in the iPhone lineup. The device is tipped to be 2nm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and could also get a 90Hz display.

Before the iPhone 16 series launch, some sources reported that Apple wanted to hold forts with the latest iPhones while keeping its best innovations under the wraps for the iPhone 17 series. With mid-range Android smartphones boasting a 120Hz display, It's hard to imagine Apple being reckless enough to launch the iPhone 17 series with a 60Hz display.