Save $45 on Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen

Earlier this summer, when Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company also unveiled its latest and greatest keyboard cover, the Surface Pro Flex. And flex indeed, as the keyboard is seriously expensive, especially when bundled with the Slim Pen. Now, however, a few months after the announcement, you can save some good money on this pricey accessory for your Surface.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is the first keyboard cover for Surface devices that can work wirelessly, disconnected from the device. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery, letting you position the keyboard further away from the computer for more convenience.

In addition, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard has a larger trackpad with haptic feedback and a dedicated Copilot key. You can use the latter to invoke Copilot or remap it to another application in the Settings app. The bundle also features the Surface Slip Pen, which also has haptic feedback, wireless charging, a side button, and a top button that can also work as an eraser. You can charge the Pen by placing it in a special area above the function keys.

