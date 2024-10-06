Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save $45 on Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen

Neowin · with 0 comments

A man working with the Surface Pro 11th edition using the new Surface Pro Flex keyboard

Earlier this summer, when Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company also unveiled its latest and greatest keyboard cover, the Surface Pro Flex. And flex indeed, as the keyboard is seriously expensive, especially when bundled with the Slim Pen. Now, however, a few months after the announcement, you can save some good money on this pricey accessory for your Surface.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is the first keyboard cover for Surface devices that can work wirelessly, disconnected from the device. It features Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery, letting you position the keyboard further away from the computer for more convenience.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with the Surface Pro 11th Edition

In addition, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard has a larger trackpad with haptic feedback and a dedicated Copilot key. You can use the latter to invoke Copilot or remap it to another application in the Settings app. The bundle also features the Surface Slip Pen, which also has haptic feedback, wireless charging, a side button, and a top button that can also work as an eraser. You can charge the Pen by placing it in a special area above the function keys.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
xbox game pass ultimate
Next Article

Save 28% on a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Subscription

iPhone 17 hero
Previous Article

Taiwanese firm Novatek might be the display supplier for the iPhone 17 Slim

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment